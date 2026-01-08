‘We would buy this year-round.’ – Crock-Pot Customer Said She Won’t Buy Any More Of Their Products Until They Make A Cauldron

I’m not a marketing person, but even I think that a company that made a witch’s cauldron that people could cook food in would be a HUGE hit with consumers.

And I guess I’m not the only one who feels that way…

A TikTokker named Claire told viewers why she’s upset with Crock-Pot after the company failed to deliver on its promise to make a cauldron for all the witchy folks out there.

Crock-Pot posted a video on it’s TikTok page and told viewers, “To all the kitchen witches and cauldron crafters, we hear you. The signs were clear, but the Crock-Pot cauldron hasn’t crossed into this world.”

The post added, “you never know what might be bubbling up in the future.”

But so far, no official Crock-Pot cauldron has been announced and people are fed up!

Claire responded to Crock-Pot’s video and told viewers, “They didn’t say it’s coming next year. It’s not currently in the works.”

She continued, “Obviously, a lot of people are choosing not to support Crock-Pot because that was pretty misleading. I understand that it takes a while to engineer a new product, but they have all sorts of weird-shaped crock pots.”

Claire then said, “I think I speak for all witches and alternative people when we say that we would buy this year-round. So it would definitely be profitable if it dropped in October. There’s still a demand for it, so I have hope that we can continue to bully them into seeing that.”

The TikTokker offered some alternatives that customers can buy and she told viewers, “I will not be making at purchase at Crock-Pot ever, unless they come out with a cauldron. I know a lot of other people probably agree and feel the same way.”

Take a look at her video.

Come on Crock-Pot, a witch’s cauldron would be a huge seller!

