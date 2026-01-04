Weird Colleague Kept Forcing His Workmate To Meet His Wife, But The Workmate Made It Clear That He Is Not Interested

Isn’t it weird when some people don’t take a hint and keep forcing you to meet them?

AITA for not wanting to meet my friends wife? To preface I’m not good friends with this guy. We worked together a few years ago and got along well and we are both involved in an organization in different cities so from time to time will text about that but it’s really far in between.

I haven’t seen him in years. Recently he started texting more seeming interested in meeting up to catch up. I found it a little odd but maybe he’s feeling nostalgic? He was pretty persistent and at one point sent a selfie of himself in his daily life, waiting for a reply. I didn’t respond.

Finally I’d locked in an event that we could both attend to catch up at and he was persistent about “or we can meet up somewhere else.” I brushed it off as I don’t really want to go to this event either but sure, until he sent another text saying he wants to catch up and connect / introduce me to his wife. At this point I’m annoyed, maybe not rightfully so, because it wasn’t framed as a question, just something he was going to do.

I have no interest in meeting his wife. I’m fine with two friends catching up and having a drink at an event but now I’m struggling to find a way to say no even though it feels like he hasn’t done anything wrong; either way I do not want to meet his wife and now don’t want to catch up at all. AITA?

