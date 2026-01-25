‘We’re learning together. It’s a group project.’ – A Millennial Said That She Thinks People Her Age Are Taking Care Of All The Other Generations

Are Millennials really the folks out there right now who are taking care of EVERYONE?

According to a Millennial named Poppy, the answer is definitely yes, and she took to TikTok to explain why she feels this way.

Poppy started her video by saying, “Being a millennial is weird.”

She explained, “I am actively teaching myself how to regulate my emotions, while also teaching my 4-year-old daughter and my 65-year-old mother at the same time.”

Poppy continued, “We’re learning together. It’s a group project.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Millennials really do carry the rest of the generations on our backs, for real.”

Here’s the video.

Check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person spoke up.

Another viewer chimed in.

And this TikTokker didn’t hold back.

Some Millennials feel like they’re shouldering the load for everybody!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁