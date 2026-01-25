January 25, 2026 at 10:48 am

‘We’re learning together. It’s a group project.’ – A Millennial Said That She Thinks People Her Age Are Taking Care Of All The Other Generations

by Matthew Gilligan

Are Millennials really the folks out there right now who are taking care of EVERYONE?

According to a Millennial named Poppy, the answer is definitely yes, and she took to TikTok to explain why she feels this way.

Poppy started her video by saying, “Being a millennial is weird.”

She explained, “I am actively teaching myself how to regulate my emotions, while also teaching my 4-year-old daughter and my 65-year-old mother at the same time.”

Poppy continued, “We’re learning together. It’s a group project.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Millennials really do carry the rest of the generations on our backs, for real.”

Check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 01 11 at 10.08.38 AM We’re learning together. It’s a group project. A Millennial Said That She Thinks People Her Age Are Taking Care Of All The Other Generations

Another viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 11 at 10.08.54 AM We’re learning together. It’s a group project. A Millennial Said That She Thinks People Her Age Are Taking Care Of All The Other Generations

And this TikTokker didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2026 01 11 at 10.09.10 AM We’re learning together. It’s a group project. A Millennial Said That She Thinks People Her Age Are Taking Care Of All The Other Generations

Some Millennials feel like they’re shouldering the load for everybody!

