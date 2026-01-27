‘When your chronic illness flare-up won’t calm down.’ – People On TikTok Shared Their Thoughts About “Moon Face”

“Cortisol Face” or “Moon Face” basically describes people who are suffering from puffy faces because they have too much cortisol in their bodies.

And, if you know anything about cortisol, it’s referred to as the “stress hormone,” so you can see why it would lead to some folks having puffy faces.

Folks on TikTok are sounding off about this phenomenon.

A woman named Imani told viewers that she’s on a high dosage of steroids.

She explained that the steroids make her face puffy and they cause her to eat a lot of food.

Imani said that, despite the side effects from her steroids, she feels healthy and she can live a normal life.

She told viewers, “This “Moon Face” of mine is temporary, and I think she’s actually kind of cute. I had to let this “Moon Face” grow on me, because there were times I looked in the mirror, and I’m like, ‘I’m not taking another steroid another day in my life.”

Another TikTokker posted a video with the text overlay, “When this was supposed to be a glow-up summer, but instead steroids gave you “Moon Face.””

It the caption, she wrote, “It’ll go away once I’m off the steroids, though.”

And another TikTokker posted a video with a text overlay that reads, “When your chronic illness flare-up won’t calm down, and the doctor says, ‘Looks like the only thing left to try is a dose of Prednisone. But you get “Prednisone Face” worse than anyone you know and wanted to look cute on your birthday.”

The caption to her video reads, “It’s a phenomenon called Moon Face, for y’all who don’t get this side effect.”

If you think you’re the only person suffering from cortisol face, you’re not alone!

