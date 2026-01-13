Wife Tried To Comfort Her Insecure Husband About His Weight, But Her Poorly Worded Compliment Made Him Feel Worse

Everyone knows the feeling of wanting to reassure a loved one, but having your words fall flat.

One woman wanted to reassure her husband that she still found him attractive after his weight gain, but the words she chose ended up making him feel worse about himself.

Now she’s left wondering how to make things right again.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for telling my husband that I like the way he looks now I (30f) have always been into staying fit and working out, it’s just my hobby. And my husband (31m) was super into that when we got married and when we dated.

Lately, though, his physique has changed.

He was super built, which I loved, but ever since kids and a desk job he has put on a big beer belly. (Used to weigh 180, now 250.)

She’s quick to say that she actually enjoys it.

But here’s the thing — I don’t hate it, I love it. It’s comfy and warm and I like having a lil more to grab on to. He’s still handsome and still has really big arms, he just has a belly and butt, which I’m into.

When she tried to tell him this, it came out all wrong.

But basically last night he said he felt bad that he’s heavy and I’m skinny (120 average). Basically long story short, I told him I’m “into bigger bellies.” Now I realize that sounds mean, but I didn’t mean it like that. I was tired. But he got mad and is still hurt, so how should I apologize? And AITA?

Looks like good intentions couldn’t save her this time.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

While she had good intentions, she still hurt her husband’s feelings.

A better choice of words could have helped a lot here.

This user thinks that good intentions ought to count for something.

This user is all for just telling it like it is.

With gentler words and a kinder explanation, she can remind her husband she was just trying to love him, not tease him.

Her heart was in the right place, even if her wording wasn’t.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.