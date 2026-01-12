Wife Who’s Been Married For 20+ Years Refused To Cook Her Husband’s Requested Lunch, So He Got Mad And Started Stomping Around The Kitchen

Couples should respect each other’s preferences… and perhaps, days off.

This woman didn’t feel like cooking the meal her husband requested.

So he got mad, stomped around the kitchen, and refused to speak to her.

Was his reaction valid? Read the full story below and share your thoughts.

AITA for not cooking lunch for my husband? We’ve been together for over 20 years. We are both in our 50s. We work together running a small food business. Today is both our days off.

This woman didn’t feel like making chicken and potatoes for her husband.

Yesterday, I took out some chicken leg quarters to have for lunch today. We had discussed the lunch, and he said that he wanted baked chicken and potatoes. I didn’t feel like making that today. So I said that I was going to make a chicken pasta that I like, but he’s not that fond of.

Now, he’s mad at her for not cooking two separate meals.

I told him I would bake his chicken. But he would have to sort out his own sides after I refused to make fries for him. He’s acting all mad that I didn’t want to cook two separate meals. He’s stomping around the kitchen and is now not talking to me. So, AITA for refusing to cook his lunch?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person has two rules in their house.

He can make his own lunch, says this one.

Here’s a short but sad reality.

Finally, this one calls him a “big baby.”

Sometimes, the pettiest fights start from food cravings.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.