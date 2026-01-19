Woman Acts Like Her Boyfriend’s Son Is Her Child, And Her Older Sister Thinks This Is Inappropriate Behavior

Imagine dating someone who has a young child, and the other parent isn’t in the picture. Would you automatically step in and try to fill that parent role, or would you keep a healthy distance considering you’re not even officially a stepparent?

In this story, one woman’s sister is in this exact situation, and she does not agree with her sister’s behavior.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for tell my sister she isn’t a parent My (f26) sister (f22) got a new boyfriend (m34) earlier this year. They’ve been together around 7 months. After about two months of dating, the new BF moved sister into his house. The thing with BF is he has three kids from previous relationships but only has custody of the youngest (m3). I’ve met BF and his son and I have no problem with them. I have two kids of my own (f4,m2) and another on the way.

Her sister seems to like her boyfriend’s son a little too much.

My problem comes with how sister has been acting. Ever since she moved in she has immediately started acting like this boys mom and to me and other parents. I know bio and step alike are confused by this behavior. I’ve tried to talk to her about it respectfully but she hasn’t listened.

She tried to keep her feelings to herself.

I think it’s great that she cares about this kid and wants to be there for him especially because in the past she has made it very clear she doesn’t want kids. But I can’t help but feel disrespected by her behavior. I’ve kept my mouth shut on my true feeling about it because honestly it’s none of my business but last night she made a FB post saying that being a parent is hard and how she getting bullied by a 3 foot bully she created. I snapped and immediately went to private message her.

She called her sister out on her behavior.

I told her how inappropriate her post and behavior have been and how disrespectful it is to all parents alike and she’s not that little boys parent because she hasn’t earned that title yet. That if her and BF were to break up she’d only be remembered as one dads girlfriends and that’s if she even is remembered at all. I also compared how she’s been acting to the way our stepmother acted after our dad married her. Our mother died when we were young and we were raised by family members. Our dad had visitation rights and got remarried a couple years after mom’s death. That marriage didn’t last long.

Her sister defended herself.

Anyways my sister was understandably upset. She said she can’t have kids of her own (she can, BF just doesn’t want anymore) and BFs son was the closest thing she’ll ever have. That his mom isn’t involved so it doesn’t matter that she’s been acting like his mom and she’s nothing like our step mom because she doesnt make BFs son call her mom. That I’m the one to talk about moving to fast because My husband (m28)and I were only dating for a year when we got pregnant (it was a planned pregnancy). My husband thinks I was being an AH but my friend (f34) who is a stepmother thinks I was harsh but it had to be said. So AITA?

It’s weird for her sister to describe her boyfriend’s child as “a 3 foot bully she created.” That does seem to imply that she’s the mom when she’s really not even the stepmom.

Her sister is getting too attached to this little boy which may not end well if her relationship with her boyfriend doesn’t last.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

