Woman Confronted Her Friends For Not Inviting Her To Some Group Events, So They Called Her A “Whiny Brat” For Making Things About Herself

Some friends aren’t worth keeping.

This woman discovered that some of her friends had attended group activities without inviting her. When she confronted them about it, they turned the tables on her, calling her whiny and self-centered.

AITA for starting an argument with my friends? I (18F) unintentionally got into an argument with my friends (all 17-18F) recently. We all just graduated high school, so obviously, we’re going out and enjoying the freedoms from high school. But what’s been bothering me is that I’m only going out if I plan something. If it’s a big group activity, I’m not invited. Just yesterday, majority of my friends had a dinner party at someone’s house, and I saw the photos today. I asked them why they didn’t invite me, and I said that it actually made me upset that I wasn’t invited. My friends told me that it wasn’t a big deal because it wasn’t even our whole friend group and that I wouldn’t have been able to come anyway, which is a lie.

The conversation escalated and I told them that they were all being rude by: 1. not inviting me; and 2. not even telling me, because I had asked a few people a week ago if they wanted to hang out on that particular day and they all came up with different excuses. My friends say that I’m making something out of nothing and I’m being a whiny brat by trying to make everything about me. So AITA?

