Woman Feels Her Husband Spends Too Much Time Hunting And Fishing, So She Wants Him To Scale Back So She Can Also Pursue Her Hobbies

AITA for being upset that my husband spends so much time on his hobbies when we have two little kids? My husband (38M) and I (37F) have two young kids (2F, 4M). The issue we’ve been fighting about lately is how much time each of us gets for our hobbies and personal time. Over the past five weekends, he’s spent four half or full weekend days doing something related to fishing or hunting. He’s also going on a four-day deer hunting trip in a few weekends.

In July, he went on a week-long fishing trip to Canada (Saturday to Saturday). Throughout the rest of the year, he goes fishing for a full day once a month. He uses a lot of his PTO for this. Which means I will have to take care of the kids solo over winter break.

Meanwhile, my “hobbies” are a workout class 1 to 2 times a month. And a monthly book club (which is usually a weekday night). I also work a demanding job and I travel for work, so I already feel guilty being away. To me, that’s a lot of time, especially when I’m home with one or both kids. Sometimes, he will bring my son fishing with him. But even then, he is gone all day, which means that we don’t get to have much of a fun weekend doing family stuff.

When I brought this up, he got really defensive and said I “don’t want him to do the things he likes.” And that he doesn’t get enough time for himself. But from my perspective, it feels like he has plenty. And his expectations are too high for how much time you get to spend on yourself as a parent of young kids. So, AITA for asking my husband to scale back a bit on his hobbies? If not, give me some suggestions for new hobbies that will take me out of the house for full days.

