Woman Felt Exhausted From Running Errands All Day, But Her Gamer Boyfriend Still Expects Her To Grab Takeout And Do All The House Chores

AITA for refusing to pick up food for my boyfriend when I was already out all day and he was home playing video games? I (27F) and my boyfriend (29M) have been living together for 11 months. Today, I went out around 11 a.m. to get my nails done. I did some shopping for myself and then, got groceries. By the end, I was pretty tired from running around all day.

While I was out, he texted me asking if I could stop by a restaurant to pick up food. I told him no because I was exhausted. Then, he told me to grab something near the house. I replied that he could do it since he was home doing nothing. He was literally just playing video games.

He got upset and said it “didn’t make sense” because I was already out. We live on the 4th floor with no elevator. When I got home, I had to carry all the groceries upstairs by myself. He saw me, but didn’t help.

I’m honestly just so tired. He even sees when the trash can is full. I literally have to put the bag by the door for him to take it out. I clean, organize, and do most things at home.

By the next day, I have to do it all over again. Because he can’t even put things back where they belong. I’m exhausted and frustrated. Am I wrong for not wanting to do everything, or is he just being inconsiderate?

