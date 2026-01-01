Woman Got Rudely Rejected For A Job During A Final Interview On Her Birthday, So She Uncontrollably Broke Down In Tears

The job market is tough for a lot of people.

This woman has been out of a job for months. She had finally made it to a final interview on her birthday, but she was rudely rejected. So she started weeping.

Read the full story below.

Cried on my birthday after getting rejected in the final interview.

I had my final interview yesterday with the Department Head, and it honestly left me devastated.

She only asked me two questions: why I took Psychology and what the most difficult challenge I’ve encountered is. I answered both questions fully and honestly, but that was it.

For context, I’ve been in leadership roles for almost 10 years. I came prepared to talk about my skills, my experience, and how I can contribute to the team. Instead, after those two questions, she told me I’m “not fit for the role.”

Then she asked how I am and if I’m married. I told her I’m single, and she replied sarcastically, “Oh, you’re 35 and still single?”

I didn’t even know how to respond.

After that, she asked if I would prefer a rank-and-file job, which honestly felt like a slap in the face.