Woman Got Rudely Rejected For A Job During A Final Interview On Her Birthday, So She Uncontrollably Broke Down In Tears
The job market is tough for a lot of people.
This woman has been out of a job for months. She had finally made it to a final interview on her birthday, but she was rudely rejected. So she started weeping.
Read the full story below.
Cried on my birthday after getting rejected in the final interview.
I had my final interview yesterday with the Department Head, and it honestly left me devastated.
She only asked me two questions: why I took Psychology and what the most difficult challenge I’ve encountered is. I answered both questions fully and honestly, but that was it.
For context, I’ve been in leadership roles for almost 10 years. I came prepared to talk about my skills, my experience, and how I can contribute to the team. Instead, after those two questions, she told me I’m “not fit for the role.”
Then she asked how I am and if I’m married. I told her I’m single, and she replied sarcastically, “Oh, you’re 35 and still single?”
I didn’t even know how to respond.
After that, she asked if I would prefer a rank-and-file job, which honestly felt like a slap in the face.
This woman felt hopeless.
It hurts even more because yesterday was my birthday.
I really hoped I’d receive good news or at least be treated with respect. Instead, I ended up crying.
I haven’t had work since May. I’ve sent hundreds of applications, gone to only a few interviews, and sometimes reached final interviews but still no offer.
I feel so hopeless, especially because I have no savings left and I don’t know how I’ll pay my bills for the next months.
I’m also really sad and disappointed in myself, especially for my parents.
Hang in there, the right job is out there.
