Woman Is Furious When Drivers Park Bigger Vehicles In Compact Parking Spots, So She Gets Revenge With Post-It Notes

I admit that there have been times I’ve tried to park my SUV in a compact parking spot, but that’s only if it’s the only parking spot available.

Compact parking spots are narrower and often shorter than regular parking spots, so I definitely wouldn’t choose to park there if I had other options.

In this story, one woman is furious when drivers park big vehicles in compact parking spots, and in her case, it sounds like there are other parking spots available.

One day she decided to get revenge. Let’s read all about it.

Compact parking spots are for compact cars! You park there you get noticed. Ok, this is a huuuge pet peeve of mine and I have the dents to prove it! Just a bit of back story first… I work in a large office building with ample parking. There are a few (maybe half a dozen) compact spots available in the entire lot. I have come in to work in the morning and after lunch and I’ve seen people park a 15 passenger van in a compact space. Like, who does that??

Compact spots are smaller than regular parking spots.

Side note for those of you who don’t know…compact spaces are just that, they are compact. They are smaller than most other parking spots and it leaves very little room on either side of your big ride for anyone to maneuver their doors properly let alone get out without slamming their doors into the neighboring cars. My car has been damaged more than I care to share and I’ve had to climb into my passenger side door because of jerks that decide they are more important than the person they park next to. After discussing this issue with the building owners (they don’t care) I decided to go petty revenge on them.

She got revenge with post-its.

I came into work today to find, yet again, three vehicles that were absolutely NOT compact vehicles. It irritated me, but it wasn’t until I came back from lunch and three new huge vehicles were parked there that I finally had enough. I pulled a pack of post-it notes out of my brief case and wrote lovely little notes to each vehicle explaining to them how much of a jerk they are. I then left one on each driver-side window.

She feels pretty satisfied with herself.

Once I got to the building I turned around to make sure I could see them waving in the breeze. I hope every person that went past saw what it said. They were not parked there when I left. Today was a good day.

No matter what she wrote on the post-its, that’s pretty mild revenge. I’m not even sure that qualifies as petty. I’m surprised it was effective, but I guess it was.

