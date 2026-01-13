Woman Lets Her Sister Use Her Car, But Then She Took Advantage Of Her Kindness And Refused To Pay For Gas And Upkeep

Siblings often assume access to each other’s things, but that only works when everyone respects the boundaries.

AITA for telling my sister she couldnt use my car to take her kids to my nieces birthday party? My family and I live together, and I finally decided to buy my own vehicle about a month ago. This way, I’m not constantly asking my mom or uncle to use theirs to go to drill or work.

The day I got it, my sister asked if she could use it whenever she had to take all four of her kids somewhere. I told her I didn’t mind, as long as she cleaned up after them and returned it with at least the same amount of gas she left with. So far, every time she has used it, she hasn’t done either. She always guilt-trips me when I tell her she’s no longer allowed to use it.

Last night, we got into an argument because I told her that I might have to leave for work while we were there, and she threw a fit over it. This morning, I asked her if she was paying for the entertainment for everyone at the party, and she said she was only paying for the kids.

I didn’t want to deal with the pushback, so I told our mom to tell her that if I wasn’t going to be compensated for the 70 miles of gas she was going to burn in my car — which I need for work — then she isn’t going to be allowed to use my car. So now, I am not going to the party, and she is not using my car. So AITA?

