Woman Missed Her Last Train Home After A Long Delay, But She Was Rescued When A Kind Stranger Invited Her To Stay The Night Safely

A stranger on the train let me stay at her house overnight Around 2 years ago, when I was travelling home from London, I sat on a train that was delayed. I was starting to get worried about missing my connecting train. It was the last train of the night back to my town. The train was busy and full, so a random woman sat next to me and we started chatting about the delay. I mentioned I was worried I wouldn’t make my connection.

This woman realized she won’t be able to make it to her connecting train ride.

Then, we started talking a bit more about things like what we’d been doing in London. It was just general small talk. She was friendly and seemed like a kind person. We both realised I probably wouldn’t make my connecting train. It looked like I would have missed it by 2 minutes.

She was about to get off the train, hoping to make it to the connecting ride.

I still would have had to get off at this station and thought I’d probably have to get a hotel. No one could come and get me as it was a 2-hour drive from home. When we got to the train station where I needed to get off, I was about to get off the train to attempt to try and make it. It was basically impossible at this point.

The older woman stopped her and offered her place.

She came through the doors to stop me and then offered for me to stay at her house that night. In my head, I thought it would be strange for me to do that and I hadn’t expected it at all. I realised it might be the best option for me that night and I felt like I could definitely trust her. I went with her. She even bought us a takeaway to have when we got back to her house.

She thanked her for her kindness.

I met her two daughters, and she made me feel completely welcome. The next morning, she drove me back to the train station which was around a 30-minute drive. I got us both a coffee and we chatted some more. Then I thanked her again, said goodbye, and got my train home.

She felt lucky to have met the nice older woman.

I was 22 at the time, and she was probably in her late 50s. Such a crazy and random story. But her kindness has stuck with me. And I’m very lucky she sat by me on the train that day.

