Woman Noticed A Major Mistake In An Acquaintance’s Tattoo, So Now She’s Struggling Whether Or Not To Stay Quiet

People often feel torn between honesty and tact, especially when someone they know makes an obvious mistake.

In this case, a woman is debating whether to point out a flaw in someone’s brand-new tattoo.

As she weighs the urge to correct them, she wonders if the fallout of bursting their bubble might be far bigger than the mistake itself.

Read on for the full story.

WIBTA if I told someone about a mistake in their tattoo? I just saw someone I know post a photo of their tattoo on social media. It is a nice tattoo, but has an obvious mistake that shows that they only tattooed it for aesthetics and don’t actually know much about it.

To her, the mistake is pretty glaring.

Think along the lines of misspelling a word in another language that you don’t speak, or getting a tattoo of a chemical compound but getting the elements wrong. It is obvious to someone who knows the theory behind it, but to others it just looks nice. On one hand, I feel like there is no good thing that can come from telling them.

She knows that telling the truth wouldn’t make this person feel good, but she thinks about what she would want if the roles were reversed.

They are excited about the tattoo and would be upset if they knew it was wrong. It is also not easily fixable unless covered up. On the other hand, I think I’d want to know.

She also just has a powerful urge to correct them.

And also, there is just that part of me that really has to tell them about it — not to be mean, it just bugs me to see it and I really have to refrain myself from telling them. Maybe I’ll wait until the new-tattoo-honeymoon phase is over? WIBTA if I told them about it?

There’s no point in breaking someone else’s excitement — especially over something permanent.

What did Reddit make of this dilemma?

This user seems to think this person is better off not knowing.

It’s likely this person will realize the mistake one way or another.

Maybe some people would prefer to remain in ignorant bliss.

It seems like, deep down, this person already knows the answer.

At the end of the day, the tattoo owner is happy with her decision — and maybe that’s all that matters.

Maybe some truths are better left unsaid.

