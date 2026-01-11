21-Year-Old Woman Stopped Drinking Due To Health Reasons And Only Had Tap Water At The Club, So Her Friends Pressured Her To Pay For Their Drinks

Friendship can get complicated when money and alcohol mix.

AITA for refusing to pay for any rounds of drinks while on a night out? I (21F) and my friends (both 21F) went out for Halloween last night. For some background, I stopped drinking when I was 19 because I disliked the way it made me feel. I didn’t feel comfortable drinking anymore. Because of this, I was not planning on drinking last night, and I didn’t.

My friends do know this, but they sometimes pressure me to drink with them, saying “one drink won’t hurt.” I usually tell them I have stomach problems, which isn’t a complete lie. I did not realize we were buying rounds of drinks until the first girl asked us what we wanted. I just got a tap water, which is free. I did have a cranberry juice at one point, but I paid for it and did not expect either friend to pay for it.

Later that night, after both girls had bought a round each, they asked me to pay. I said no because I did not see it as fair that I had to pay for both of their drinks while mine was either water or nothing. Alcohol is quite expensive, especially since it was Halloween night. They said it was fair since they had bought me a drink. Which I had to remind them again was water and did not cost anything. I also reminded them that I bought myself a juice and did not expect them to pay.

They asked me again and said that I should also get a drink this time, but I again refused. The first girl who bought the drinks eventually just bought the round. And the rest of the night, they both kept making snarky remarks. One even asked if I was having money problems at the moment and said it was okay if I needed financial help.

I stayed with one of them for the night. And when I left, I kept thinking about it. I felt a bit bad. I keep thinking that maybe I should’ve just paid for them since we were all having fun together that night. AITA?

