Woman Planned A Vacation With Her Boyfriend And Sister, But She Refused To Let Her Sister Bring An Ex Who Made Her Life Miserable

AITA for refusing to let my sister bring her ex on our group trip and not wanting to pay extra because of it? I’m planning a trip with my boyfriend and my sister. My sister said since I’m bringing my boyfriend, she should get to bring someone, too. Fair enough, but the only person she wants to bring is her ex “situationship.” I’ll call him Josh.

Thing is, Josh treated her pretty badly. For their entire time together, he made her cry a bunch of times. He was disrespectful and just didn’t seem like a good guy based on everything she told me. She says she’s fine with him now, but I still don’t feel comfortable being around him for a whole trip. I don’t feel like being nice to someone I don’t even like, especially when it’s my trip, too.

I told her that, and she got mad. She said I’m making it about me and that if she’s okay with him, I should be, too. Then, she said that if she can’t bring him, I need to cover the difference in cost. Since it’ll be split three ways instead of four. I told her that’s not fair. It’s not my fault she only wants to bring one specific person.

Now, she’s saying I’m being controlling and ruining the trip. I honestly just don’t want to spend a week pretending everything’s fine with a guy who treated her like crap. I don’t think that makes me the bad guy, and I definitely don’t think I should have to pay more because of it. So, AITA for saying no to him coming and not agreeing to cover the extra cost?

Vacations are for relaxing, not for reliving past drama.

