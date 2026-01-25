Homeowner Ran Out Of Halloween Candy During Trick Or Treat, But Then A Neighbor Suddenly Came To Her Rescue
by Heide Lazaro
Halloween magic often comes from unexpected kindness.
The following story involves a woman who was handing out Halloween candies to trick-or-treaters in a busy neighborhood.
At some point, she ran out of candies to give away, but children kept showing up still.
What happened next was a Halloween miracle she didn’t expect.
Check out the full details below…
A random mom came to the rescue after we ran out of candy on Halloween!
One of our neighbors turns their house into a true haunted house every Halloween.
It was open to the public with the donation of a canned good.
Because of this, we get a lot of trick or treaters every year.
This woman ran out of candy!
This year, we gave out one full-sized candy to each kid.
A mix of Snickers, M&Ms, Butterfingers, Twix, Mambas, and Sour Punch Straws.
I was hoping I had purchased enough with 215 pieces total.
Around 8:30, it happened. We ran out.
I was apologizing to the other kids still coming up the driveway.
A neighbor mom brought a big bag of mini candy bars and put them into her bowl.
Out of nowhere, a mom came up with a big bag of Costco mini candy bars and dumped it into the bowl.
She said they never get trick or treaters in the neighborhood.
She said she was happy to help.
Whoever you are, thank you. You helped continue the fun.
Let’s see how others reacted.
This person gives an inspiring remark.
Short but sweet.
This one shares their personal experience.
Finally, people are loving the story.
Nothing makes Halloween more special than kind neighbors coming to the rescue.
If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · candy, halloween, neighbor, picture, posi, random acts of kindness, TAGS: reddit, top, trick or treats
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.