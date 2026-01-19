Woman Removed The Towels From The Hotel Pool Loungers And Took The Seats, But Two Moms Lashed Out For Taking Their Reserved Seats

Hotel pool etiquette escapes many people.

This woman and her then-boyfriend were at a hotel pool when they realized all the loungers were occupied by towels. So they removed some towels and took the seats themselves.

What happened next was embarrassing.

Read the full story below and find out.

AITA for removing towels from pool loungers? I was on vacation at a hotel in Turkey with my ex-boyfriend. Around 9am, we went to the pool, all the loungers were already “taken,” even though there were hardly any people around. Since it had been the same in the days before, and our nerves were getting a bit strained, we decided to remove two towels from the reserved loungers. We put them aside by a parasol, and we took the seats ourselves.

Two women started insulting this woman and her companion.

After about 30 minutes, two mothers with their children showed up, looking for their “reserved” loungers. They found their towels and saw us lying there. Immediately the insults started: we were rude, badly raised, and they claimed they had been gone “only ten minutes.” They even tried to gossip with other guests about us, saying how awful it was that we had “stolen” the poor mothers’ loungers. We stayed calm and felt completely in the right, especially since several signs clearly stated that reserving loungers was not allowed.

Seats are for people, not for towels.

