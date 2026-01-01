Woman Shared A Story About Her Grandfather’s Sneaky Military Excuse For Extra Food, And She Realized Everyone Fell For His Ridiculous Tales

Some people will spin the wildest stories just to get what they want.

This woman grew up hearing about her grandfather’s story of pretending to be part of a “secret” military mission.

He would tell this to the restaurant staff so they would put his food into to-go boxes and add more to it.

The waitresses adored him, but she thinks it’s a hilarious and odd habit.

Read the full story below for all the details.

My grandfather pretended to be on a secret mission for 10% more food at a restaurant for 20 years My grandfather was in the military, but he wasn’t anything special or high ranking. He was just a regular guy in the navy. When he was ordered to go for the first time, he said he got more food. From then on, he liked to get his food in to-go boxes because it was filled a little more than the plates. He also wanted to eat inside.

This woman’s grandfather would tell the servers that he was part of a dangerous military mission.

When they called him out on this, he told them that he preferred eating inside. He said he was part of a huge dangerous project with the military. And might be called to leave at any moment for an emergency. He explained that he would want to be able to finish his food. But that he couldn’t tell them about the project due to its nature.

They believed his lies and even loved his stories.

They knew he had a military discount, so they believed him. The waitresses there loved him. They were always asking him if he’d been called out recently, if they were really safe, or if they’d protect him. They even said this stuff in front of his wife.

She always finds this story funny.

He was already cheating on her, but definitely not with them. My grandfather was a pretty crappy guy, but this story cracks me up every time I hear it. When he retired from the military, he told them that they’d just wrapped up the project so he was finally allowed to retire. They threw him a small retirement party.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Short and sweet.

I enjoyed this story, says this one.

Finally, here’s a similar story from this user.

Never underestimate a hungry man with a good imagination.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.