Woman Spoke Her Truth About Her Cousin’s Marital Issues, But Her Aunt Spoke Up And Called Her Immature

Some family situations are too delicate to discuss openly.

This woman was asked by her aunt what she would do if she were in her cousin’s situation as a married woman. She answered truthfully, but her aunt didn’t want to hear any of it.

Read the full story below.

AITA for telling my cousin the truth when she asked for my opinion? AITA for being honest when I was asked for my opinion? This happened about a month ago, and I’m still thinking about it. I have a cousin who is very close to me, like a best friend. She has been married for a little over a year. Some time ago, she left her husband’s home and went back to her parents because of ongoing family problems and feeling constantly disrespected. This situation caused a lot of tension between the families. Later, there was a family discussion about what happened. During that conversation, my cousin’s mother asked me directly: “If you were in her place, would you stay or would you leave?” I didn’t bring this topic up myself and I wasn’t trying to give advice. I was asked a direct question, so I answered honestly.

I said that I personally would leave, because I wouldn’t be able to live in an environment where I feel unsupported and disrespected. I was calm and only spoke about what I would do, not what my cousin should do. Her mother got very upset. She said I was immature, that I don’t understand real life, and that I had no right to say something like that. She accused me of making the situation worse instead of helping and said I should have encouraged my cousin to return, no matter how she felt, because of family reputation and what people might say. Later, she confronted me again and said I was wrong for answering that way and that I should have stayed silent. That really shocked me, because she was the one who asked for my opinion in the first place. Now I feel confused and guilty. I keep wondering whether I should have lied or avoided answering, even though I was asked directly. So, AITA for telling the truth when I was asked for my opinion?

