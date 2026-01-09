Woman Locked Her Bedroom Door At Night To Keep Her Roommate’s Cat Out, But She Was Accused Of Being Cruel

Living with pets can be challenging.

This woman’s roommate has a cat that terrorizes her at night.

So she decided to lock her room and let the cat cry outside her door.

Now, her roommate is calling her cruel and telling their friends that she hates animals.

AITA for locking my roommates cat out of my room at night? I am 20 and share a place in Melbourne with two roommates. One of them has a cat named Noodle. He is very sweet during the day. At night, he becomes a menace. Noodle has decided that my room is actually his room. He knows how to push the door open.

This young woman often gets awakened by her roommate’s cat in the middle of the night.

At three in the morning, he sprints inside and jumps on my chest. He knocks my water over. He yells for food even though he has already eaten. I wake up terrified every time. I am in uni and I also work mornings. I need sleep.

She started locking her bedroom door at night.

I asked my roommate to keep him out of my room at night. She laughed and said that I should feel honoured that he picked me. I do not feel honoured at all. So I started locking my door before I sleep.

Her roommate got mad and called her “cruel” to her cat.

Now, Noodle sits outside my door and screams like he is being tortured. My roommate got angry and said I was being cruel to him. She insisted that if I cared about animals, I would let him sleep where he wants. I told her that Noodle is her pet and her responsibility. She said that it is my fault for giving him attention in the first place. I petted the cat that lives with me and now, it is apparently my punishment to never have proper sleep again.

Now, her roommate is giving her the cold shoulder.

Last night, she said the crying is causing him stress and changing his behaviour. I told her the only real behaviour problem is that she refuses to train him. Now, she is giving me the silent treatment and telling our friends that I hate animals. I do not hate Noodle. I just do not want to be body slammed by a ten-kilogram fur missile at three in the morning. AITA?

Caring for a pet doesn’t mean losing your sleep.

