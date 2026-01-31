Woman Took Her Mom And Sister Out For Coffee And Cake, But They Ended Up Hating The Experience Because Of A Waiter Who Showed Bad Attitude

Going out for coffee should be a relaxing experience.

The following story involves a woman who took her mom and sister to a café.

She immediately noticed the waiter’s rude attitude, so she made sure to send the message clearly to him.

Gave a bad review on a rude waiter today It’s very meh. I think it might have been the cold weather or something. Our waiter at the cafe today was not at all accommodating or kind. He was kind of a jerk, to be honest.

This woman went to a cafe with her mom and sister.

I took my mom and sister out for coffee and cake. When ordering, he kept rolling his eyes at stuff we ordered. Then. he kept telling us they were out of items. We did not know they were out of anything.

The waiter kept using a snarky tone to respond to them.

He told my sister they were out of brownies. I clearly saw plenty of brownies on their display when I walked in. I asked him to check again. He came back saying, “Ah, yeah. I forgot about those,” in a very snarky tone.

He was kind of condescending, too.

Also, when my mom asked for warm water with lemon, he said the lemon was extra. He said it in a very condescending tone. It kinda sounded like he did not think my mom could afford to pay for extra lemon. That made me a bit mad. No one talks to my mom like that, right?

He asked them to provide feedback on their service.

Anyway, after we were done, I got up to pay the bill at the register. He proceeded to finish the transaction. Then, he pointed to an iPad screen with a “rate our waiter” survey. It gave me the chance to rate his service using a range of emojis. The emojis ranged from a super happy face that said “great service” to a frowny face that read “terrible service.”

So, she took this chance to give him a bad rating.

I obviously pressed bad service. I said it out loud right in front of him. He handed me my receipt with a “B****, is this for real?” face. I turned around and left. Very petty. It kinda felt good.

Sometimes, the best revenge is a one-star rating.

