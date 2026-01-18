Sibling Was Asked To Be A “Personal Attendant” At Her Sister’s Wedding, But She Felt Offended That She Wouldn’t Be Part Of The Bridal Party

Not every family member wants to have a “duty” in the wedding.

This woman was asked by her sister to be a personal attendant at her wedding.

She feels hurt because she won’t be part of the bridal party, yet she will still be handling responsibilities on the day.

Now, she’s planning on flat-out refusing her sister.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA for being upset with my sister after she asked me to be her personal attendant at her wedding? Over the past weekend, my two older sisters (26 and 24), my mom (50), and I (21) went out to eat at a restaurant. This was before heading to a bridal expo for my sister who was getting married. During our lunch at the restaurant, my sister handed me a gift bag. She asked me to be her personal attendant at her wedding.

Here’s what the bridal party looks like.

For those of you who don’t know what a personal attendant is, they are someone who arranges things on the day of the wedding. And basically acts as an unpaid day-of coordinator. My older sister is going to be her maid of honor. And my two younger siblings (10 and 8) are going to be juniors in the wedding.

This woman was the only sibling who wouldn’t be part of the bridal party.

When I read the card asking me, I clarified what she meant and whether I was or wasn’t in the bridal party. She informed me that I would not be in the bridal party. And I would be the only one of my four siblings not included that way. She also informed me that she will be having a day-of coordinator. And that her DOC would be taking care of most, if not everything. For anything else, her maid of honor (my other sister) would handle it.

She got upset, but her older sister tried to explain that it was the best arrangement.

On top of this, she knows I have issues being organized and that I can’t even take care of myself some days. So I would have issues taking care of her and the things she needs on the day of her wedding. I excused myself from the table because I was upset. When I got back, she kept trying to explain that while I wasn’t part of her bridal party, she thought I would be better included in her wedding this way. And that I would still be dressed up.

She planned to tell her sister no after one or two weeks of pondering on it.

I feel like I would have been less hurt if she just didn’t ask me to be a part of her wedding at all. I’m going to be taking a week or two to really think about this before I just flat out tell her no. I have also texted her and told her that I feel offended and hurt that she asked me to do this. Do I have the right to be upset with her and feel offended that this is what she asked me to do? Would I be the jerk if I told her no?

Sometimes, being “included” doesn’t really feel like you belong.

