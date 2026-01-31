Woman Was Excited To Move In With Her Boyfriend, But She Felt Uncomfortable When His Mom Kept Using Her Key And Walking In Unannounced

Moving in together should come with boundaries.

The following story involves a woman who was excited to move in with her boyfriend.

However, when she learned that his mother has a key to his apartment and could come in any time she wants, she got hesitant.

AITAH for saying i won’t move in with my bf if his mom just keeps showing up? My boyfriend (26M) and I (23F) have been together for like two years. We’re talking about moving in together. I really do like him. I can see us living together for sure.

But his mom is like a lot. She’s a nice lady and everything. She just shows up at his apartment whenever. There is no text and no call. She just uses her key and walks in. Sometimes she comes with food. Sometimes she comes just to say hi. I don’t even know why she has the keys to the apartment.

If I ask my boyfriend, he just switches subjects. I told my boyfriend before that it low-key makes me uncomfortable. He said, “That’s just how she is.” He said it’s not worth making her mad.

So, last week, we were literally in the middle of an argument. She just walked in. It was so awkward. She acted like nothing was happening. She started talking about her garden. I wanted to disappear.

Later, I told him I don’t want to move in there if she’s going to keep doing that. I said she can’t just have a key and come over unannounced. He got all quiet. He said I was making him choose between me and his mom. I said no. I just want privacy.

He says I’m overreacting. He says, “All couples go through this.” Then, his mom cried when he brought it up. Now, I feel like the worst person ever. Really, AITA?

