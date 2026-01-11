Employee Allows A Friend To Work From Home With Her, But He Was A Terrible House Guest And She Told Him To Leave

Unfortunately it’s naive to assume that someone will be considerate to you if you do them a favor.

AITA for not letting my friend work from my home? I’m in my 30s and my male friend is the same age. We’re located in Jamaica and, because of the recent hurricane, our community has no electricity. I work remotely so I invested in a solar system due to the electricity issues (before the hurricane).

My friend also works remotely but is unable to do so because there is no electricity. He has a generator but he thought it would be better/cheaper to work from my home. I advised him I can’t accommodate him long term as my home isn’t large and I’m a single mother. He said that was fine. The first day he came he was drinking our water. I told him to bring his own water as it’s somewhat short at this time. Then he used the toilet without flushing. I had to point to the bucket that is next to the toilet to flush it. (No running water due to the hurricane.) The next day it was overcast and the panels were not pulling as much power. I told him this. He proceeded to charge all his devices and used the microwave. I didn’t complain.

Today I realized that the meat in my freezer was soft because he plugged it out to plug in his devices. My food could have been ruined. I don’t plan on buying any meat for the next couple of months as I’m very cautious about people selling spoiled meat. I didn’t curse or say anything rude. I didn’t even shout. I advised him that Friday is the last day and he cannot come back here to work. He was on the phone telling someone he doesn’t know what hes going to do and hes been sulking and hardly talking to me. AITH for telling him he can’t work here?

