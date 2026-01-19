Employee Was Demoted To Part-Time And Asked To Work Over The Holidays, So He Agreed But Now He Can’t Stand His Entitled Boss

The thing about a toxic boss is that they won’t become less toxic if you are having a hard time or if it’s the holidays. Sometimes even more so.

See why this worker is furious at his boss.

Just got boxed in at work and will have to work a few hours every day over the break. 24 hours to being done with a job for two whole weeks. It’s been a long year. Halfway through it, I got demoted to part-time and had to take another full-time job just to pay the bills. I’m exhausted and undervalued at both jobs despite being in ‘leadership’ positions (in name only) in both of them.

It’s an emotional rollercoaster.

Things begin to get a little better at your old job, with the possibility of being brought back on FT being teased at your last review. Then bam. You’re literally signing off Teams for the day when you get the dreaded message from your boss. “Hey.”

“Free for a sec?”

“Wondering what your availability is over the break.” You’re absolutely frozen in place. He knows your availability because he knows you have health issues that make getting out of town a chore. You’re stuck. Before you can even answer, he asks if you can do infrastructural maintenance and work half-days on the non-holiday days of the break. You’re deflated so fast that you don’t even consider saying no.

Incoming sheer audacity.

After all, what about becoming FT again? You say yes and he doesn’t even say thank you or that he appreciates the effort. Just a simple “Cool.” Absolutely gutted. Threw a nearby notebook across the room and yelled loud enough to make my wife hear me on the other side of our home. Jerks don’t even think the people that, in this case, are keeping the lights on in their company, deserve a break after the living hell they’ve been put through. When we meet in the new year to discuss more hours or that FT re-transition, I’m gonna snap at him. It’s FT with the benefits I need for my health, or a swift “I hope this company collapses and you have to work to make a living like the rest of us again.”

Here is what folks are saying.

Exactly. Don’t fall for a guilt trip.

Indeed. You have cards. Play them!

This is also terrible for your health and quality of life!

Why do I get the feeling the hourly wages here are awful?

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.