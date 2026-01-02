Working Mother Balanced Two Toddlers And A Growing Business, But Then Her Fiancé Refused To Babysit And It Made Her Question Everything

Balancing work, parenting, and partnership rarely comes easily.

For one mother restarting her business while raising two toddlers, support at home soon proved harder to secure than clients.

So when her fiancé repeatedly refuses to step in and babysit, it piles even more work onto her already full plate.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA for expecting my fiancé to “babysit” his own kids longer than 2 hours while I work? I (27F) recently started my business back up. I went to college, got a degree, got licensed, etc., and started back doing something I love that is extremely profitable.

Before then, she was happy to stay home with the kids, but now that they’re older, she’s ready to get back to work.

My fiancé has been working for the last almost 2 years while I stayed home with our two under two. Because daycare costs more than our rent. Now that the babies are easier to handle, I started back working every other weekend when he’s off.

In her eyes, her fiancé has plenty of time to pick up some of the slack when it comes to babysitting, but he doesn’t.

To be clear, he (27M) works full time overnights on a 12-hour swing shift. He’s off every other weekend and works 3 or 4 days each week. The rest of the time, he avoids us like the plague. I have been working with clients, and out of the four times I’ve needed him to watch them for just two hours, he’s actually done it one time.

He’s set very strict guidelines that she finds quite difficult to follow.

After that, he was angry I went over by 15 minutes. He has told me more than once now that he’s not willing to keep them more than 1–2 hours alone.

She already feels overloaded enough with her current workload.

He would be fine if I just take 1–2 clients every other week, but 15 hours every other week is WAY too much. Never mind the 16 hours a day I spend with them every single other day. But I guess that’s besides the point since that’s my “job.”

She also has plenty of other responsibilities.

I’m also expected to clean the entire house alone or pay someone to help me, but asking him gets me nowhere. And I’m starting nursing school soon as well.

Still, her fiancé still can’t seem to understand her point of view.

He thinks I’m being unreasonable in my request for him to watch the kids from 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. while I work a real job in a business I own. So, AITA?

