Young Couple Is Told To Sit At A Big Table At An Almost Empty Restaurant, But When A Large Group Arrives, They’re Asked To Move To A Different Table

Imagine going to a restaurant with your girlfriend, and you’re told to sit at a big table.

If a large group arrived while you were eating, would you be willing to move so they could have the table, or would you insist on staying at the table where you were told to sit?

In this story, one couple is in this exact situation, and they refuse to move. Was that the wrong thing to do, or did they handle the situation correctly?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for refusing to move in a restaurant ? Earlier today me and my girl friend has a few hours between classes so we went to Nando’s and when we got there it was completely empty apart from 1 other table. And the guy at the host stand directed us to a big long table with 10 or 12 chairs at it and just told us to use that table. I found it a-bit odd but figured no one’s here and it’s a very quiet time of day (Monday around 12).

But it quickly got busy.

So my and my gf order food and it takes about 25 minutes to arrive. Whilst we are waiting for our food the restaurant starts to get a lot busier. By this point maybe 70% of the tables are now in use. Our food arrives and then the waiter comes up to the table and asked if me and my gf would mind moving tables as they have just had a party of 10 walk in and non of the other tables are big enough. At this point I’ve maybe had half my food and my gf was the same so I refused to move and said we’d be done shorty as we both have classes to get back to.

All these interruptions are just going to make it take longer for them to eat.

About a minute after this, a woman who looks likes she’s from an office comes over and asked if I can move as her work place is having a staff lunch and they need the big table so they can sit together. I explained to her the same thing I said to the waiter that I was sat here when the restaurant was empty and it wasn’t my choice to sit here originally and that staff had sat me and my gf here. I also explained that I had not been interrupted two times in 5 minutes and I would like to be able to finish my food and then they could have the table. The woman repeatedly said she needs me to move and that as a “kid” I should give her the table. For reference me and my gf are teens.

They weren’t about to hurry.

I said that I would not be moving and went back to eating my food. The manager and the woman came back again and said the woman and her work people only have an hour for lunch and they had already waited 10 minutes and they needed the table back immediately. Tbh I haven’t finished my food yet but my gf has so she ordered dessert on the app for us both as the manger and the woman watched and then they both walked away in a huff. About 10 minutes later mine and my gfs desserts arrived and the woman and her work group left as they couldn’t get seated. So am I a jerk ?

He did nothing wrong. The host probably should’ve had them sit at a different table, but they shouldn’t be asked to move when they’re in the middle of eating. I’d write a scathing Yelp review.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks they should’ve moved.

But pretty much everyone else was on their side. This person thinks it was the host’s fault.

Someone who works at a restaurant weighs in.

The restaurant could’ve handled it differently.

It wasn’t their fault.

