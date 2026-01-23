Student Tried Helping His Classmate In An Exam, But She Misunderstood The Hint He Gave So She Blamed Him For Ruining Her Score

Taking an exam can be tough, especially if numbers are involved.

This young man tried to quietly clarify a calculation during a physiology test to his classmate.

But his classmate misunderstood the hint and got the wrong answer.

She convinced herself that he had sabotaged her entire essay question.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for my classmate messing up her exam because of something I said? I (20M) and she (20F) are both in a nursing school and having our semester final exam. We sit on the same bench. Today, we had a physiology exam. We must answer some short questions (15 marks) and two essay questions (20 marks). The pass mark is 60 percent, so the major pass marks depend on the essay questions.

One of the essay questions needed calculation.

Before writing, she told me she could answer only one essay question. There is a math-like essay question. We have to show how oxygen is transported from the environment to the cell while showing the pressure differences in different sites. In the calculation, the values should be divided by 40.

This young man gave his friend a little hint on what to do in the essay problem.

Before the end of the exam, she asked me to clarify the accuracy of the process. I quickly said, “The numbers should be divided by 40.” I said this because I was trying not to get caught by the invigilator. After the exam, she checked the answer and realized she misunderstood me.

His friend got disappointed and accused him of confusing her.

She thought I meant all the values should be 40. She became devastated and was accusing me of confusing her. She even created a scene in the elevator and said I’m the reason she will fail. People around us were shocked and uncomfortable.

She cried and told him not to contact her anymore.

When I was returning home, I was feeling very bad for her. I called her to explain but she was crying and told me not to contact her. So there is a guilt in me that I should have explained properly. What do you think?

Even good intentions can get lost during an exam.

