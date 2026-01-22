Young Woman Felt Ignored By Her Entire Family, But After Her Father Called Her A Mistake In Front Of The Entire Family, She’s Thinking About Going No Contact
Imagine being the youngest child in the family, and I don’t mean by just a couple years. I mean the youngest by more than a decade.
Would it hurt your feelings if your parents described you as an accident? Would you feel loved if they paid for everything you could want but weren’t there for you emotionally?
In this story, one woman grew up in a family like that, and her childhood proves that money can’t buy happiness. Now, she’s considering making a big change after college.
Let’s read the whole story.
WIBTAH if I go no contact with my parents after I finish college?
I’m 22 and I’m the youngest of 5 siblings.
I’m much younger than the rest as my oldest brother is 47 with three kids and the youngest of my siblings other than me is 35.
I was a mistake and my parents have both said that probably hundreds of times throughout my life to my face and my siblings barely know anything about me as a person and about my life. I’m just their extra little kid and they still think I’m still into the stuff I was at like 7-8 years old.
Her parents weren’t really involved in her life either.
My parents hated me because they thought they were done with raising kids and tbf they didn’t even raise me or give a damn about me. They just threw money at me and thought that was it.
Dad’s a lawyer and mom’s a school consultant. They both make pretty good money and so finances wasn’t really a problem, but they just never went out of their way to make me feel like a real part of their family.
I bet you can put a gun to my dad’s head and ask him about anything about my life or even what my major is and he’d probably have no idea and same for mom.
And it’s just depressing to be emotionally neglected like that because they’re great parents to my siblings and even better grandparents but I never got any of that.
She’s grateful for their financial help, but that doesn’t replace feeling truly cared about.
But tbf they’re not completely heartless to me. They’ve paid for my entire college tuition and rent.
I have a part time job for spending money tho.
And I’m genuinely thankful for that I really am, but that’s mostly to keep up their public image of being good supportive parents rather than really caring about me, but I’m still grateful nonetheless.
She felt ignored at her dad’s birthday dinner.
Last week was dad’s 68th birthday dinner and the whole family was there.
I felt like a damn ghost because literally nobody talked to or cared about me. The only thing I got was a hi from everyone.
Dad gave a whole speech and mentioned and talked about literally everyone in the family and how much he loved and was proud of everyone.
He just made a joke about how I was an accident and everyone laughed. He didn’t even say that he was joking or that he loved me or anything. They just moved on and nobody cared.
It wasn’t funny to her.
It really hurt me. And I think I’ve had enough with being treated like that my whole life.
Would I be a jerk if I go no contact with all of them after I finish college and just close that chapter of my life?
I feel horrible about it because they’ve paid for it but I just don’t want to keep being treated like that my whole life.
Her family might not even notice that she wasn’t there.
Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.
This internet stranger offers to be her bonus mom.
She doesn’t need to make a big deal about it. It will probably be quite awhile before they notice.
Therapy is a good idea.
I wonder how long it will take before they notice.
