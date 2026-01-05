Young Woman Treated Babysitting As A Favor Not A Duty, But Her Sister’s Entitlement Sparked A Family Standoff

When you become an adult, your free time is hard-earned, especially when working full time drains every last ounce of energy.

For one woman, living near her sister and two young kids turned occasional babysitting into an unspoken expectation.

But when she chose her own weekend plans over yet another last-minute babysitting request, the full scope of her sister’s entitlement came into full view.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITAH for REFUSING to Babysit my sister’s kids on my day off? I’m a 28-year-old working a demanding job that leaves me exhausted by the end of the week. My weekends are sacred to me—they’re my time to unwind, pursue my hobbies, and just breathe.

But there’s someone else who frequently competes for her precious free time.

But there’s a catch: my sister, who lives just a few blocks away, often asks me to babysit her two kids, aged 3 and 5, on weekends. She firmly believes in family helping each other out, and I’ve obliged a few times.

Now her sister is starting to expect it.

However, what started as an occasional favor is now becoming an expected routine. This past weekend was the tipping point.

She had been looking forward to this particular weekend for a long time, but then her sister calls again.

I had been planning a trip with my friends for weeks—something I was really looking forward to. Out of the blue, my sister calls, asking me to babysit so she and her husband could enjoy an impromptu date night.

So when she declines, her sister loses it on her.

I explained my plans, but she accused me of being selfish and unsupportive. I stood my ground and went on the weekend with my buddies, but her words have been gnawing at me. AITA for wanting to preserve my rare free time?

Helping out is generous, but it should never be 100% expected.

Good intentions can sometimes have unintended consequences.

This mom is really doing some mental gymnastics to avoid any accountability for this.

It’s time to start setting some strong boundaries with her sister.

Helping out family shouldn’t mean constantly dropping everything for them.

In choosing her own weekend plans, she finally reclaimed both her time and her boundaries.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.