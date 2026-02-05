A Career Coach Talked About A Test Employees Should Take To See How Promotable They Are At Work

It’s good to take a breather every once in a while and reevaluate your career.

If you’ve been in that frame of mind lately, you’re going to want to pay attention to this viral TikTok video.

It comes to us from a career coach named Rachel and she told viewers about an important test they should take if they want to figure out how promotable they are at work.

Rachel listed five points and started with, “You do good work in your current role.”

Next, “You actively demonstrate leadership competencies.”

Rachel’s third point was, “People outside of your team know who you are, and that you do good work.”

Rachel continued and said, “Your boss is aligned to your growth.”

And the final point she mentioned was, “You understand and have a level of appreciation for political dynamics.”

Rachel ended her video by saying, “Comment with your score and tell me what your next career move is.”

Check out the video.

Give this test a shot and see how you do!

