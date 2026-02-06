‘If you want to move up, people need to know that.’ – A Career Coach Talked About Mistakes That Ambitious Employees Make In Their Careers

If you don’t follow this TikTokker, do yourself a favor and check out her account!

She’s a career coach named Rachel and she routinely gives viewers good advice about the workplace.

In this viral video, she talked about mistakes that ambitious professionals can make in their careers, why it can hurt them, and what they can do instead.

Rachel said, “Jumping into new projects head-first. This can sound like a way to be a go-getter and to be a team player, but there can be some pitfalls.”

She continued, “Fighting for what’s right can sound like a great idea, but, in practice, it needs to be managed with care.”

Rachel then said, “If you want to move up, people need to know that. But, if you talk about moving up too much, you could be sending the wrong message.”

She added, “What career hurdles are you facing?”

