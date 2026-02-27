February 27, 2026 at 2:49 am

A Cat That Got A Fancy New Sweater Walked By His Owner When He Saw Her On The Street

by Matthew Gilligan

Folks, I’m not gonna lie, this is seriously one of the funniest TikTok videos I’ve ever seen…

And I’ve seen a ton of them!

A woman named Aries posted a video that showed how her cat Dejuan reacted when she saw him walking down the street.

The video shows Dejuan walking across the street wearing a red sweater.

Aries filmed the footage from her car and she said to Dejuan, “What are you doing out here? Get home right now.”

Dejuan gave his owner the cold shoulder and kept walking down the street.

Aries asked, “Dejuan, you just gonna ignore me?”

The TikTokker kept calling her cat’s name, but Dejuan just kept on doing his thing!

The video’s text overlay reads, “Bought Dejuan a new sweater. Now he act like he don’t know me.”

Here’s the video.

Folks shared their thoughts on TikTok.

This person nailed it.

Another viewer chimed in.

And this TikTok user weighed in.

This has gotta be the best TikTok video of the year!

