A Customer Demanded To Be Let Into A Store After It Was Closed For The Night, But The Employees Were Definitely Not Having It

It is the law that we let customers in to shop outside of business hours. “I work at a national home improvement chain. Today, as you know unless you were too intoxicated from the night before, is New Years Day. Due to tradition, retail stores often close early. Our particular store closed at 6 pm. (One of 4 days a year we close at 6). The doors are locked right at 6 pm and our cashiers are busy ringing out three lines of customers who all listened to our closing announcements and finished up their shopping promptly. This is a miracle.

A couple of minutes after 6 pm, a young man, 20s maybe early 30s, walks past the main entrance straight for the exit. Already that’s a bit suspicious, so he knows we’re closed as he didn’t even try the main door. He comes right up to our exit and is promptly informed that we are closed. “Do you still have people in there?” he asks, while grinning widely. We inform him that we do and that they are all paying for their products now. “Well, then you have to let me inside!” he demands, still grinning that wide grin that trolls everywhere have. We let him know him that we cannot as our closing time was a strict 6 pm and that we are not letting anyone in. He continues on and on about how we have people inside so he must be allowed inside, then moving on to his next tactic.

“I know the law!” this mediocre man declares, still grinning, “And if you have people inside, you must let me inside! I can make one call and I will be let inside!” Those of us hearing this man are confused as to who he could possibly call. The Savior reborn would not be allowed inside our building after 6 pm. We inform him he is mistaken and he continues to rant about the law. Side note: If this was truly the law, most businesses would become 24 hour establishments by default as they could never close as long as a customer was in the building. At this point we have multiple customers waiting to leave and he is blocking the door. He is informed to let people through and he has none of it, stating forcefully that he will come in! All while grinning, still grinning, forever grinning. “One call! One call!” he repeats like a badly trained parrot. He is informed, no, there is no coming in. He holds a finger up, index finger surprisingly.

Shortly thereafter, he lets out an exasperated sigh and begins walking away, letting our other customers out. The whole time staring at our door, holding his finger out. The grin still on his face. Ever present. I swear the grin was still there after he finally out of sight.”

