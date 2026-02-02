A Customer Was Upset The Water Park Was Closing Because Of A Lightning Storm, But She Mistook A Visitor For An Employee And Yelled At Him

Folks, if you haven’t spent a whole lot of time on Reddit’s “I Don’t Work Here” page, let this tale be an introduction…

No, they won’t reopen the water park during a lightning storm, and besides that I’m a guest too! “I used to work at a major theme park in the Central United States that had a major theme park with roller coasters, theme rides and whatnot, but was also attached to their own water park. I myself used to work in the water park in various roles, but hadn’t been an employee there in nearly 4-5 years. Me being a previous employee, I still had friends in management who worked there, and I could get in for free to basically any part of the park whenever I wanted. We’re approaching 4 pm on a nice sizzlingly hot afternoon, and some clouds start to roll in, thunder sounds in the distance, and all the lifeguards blow their whistles and being to shut down all the rides. I had been relaxing in one of the cabanas that day, little did I realize that Crazy Guest Lady (CGL from now on) mistook me for an active employee, basically just because I was in the cabana next to hers. Keep in mind CGL and her family had been at the water park for 6-7 hours at this point, and had seen me there all day relaxing.

CGL: *does the double finger snap* Excuse me! My children say they (points at the lifeguards) won’t let them go onto (insert ride name) anymore, so you need to fix this. Me: I’m pretty sure they do this every time a storm comes. CGL: What do you mean, it’s not even raining yet! Me: They do it for guest safety.

CGL: Listen, I paid good money for this cabana today, and I DEMAND you re-open the park for my children to be able to go on these rides. I don’t see any danger, so get to it! At this point, being a previous employee, I tried to be cordial about the situation and diffuse it so nobody else would have to handle this grease ball of a human being, yet still remain professional about it. Me: Ma’am, that’s not anything I can control, that’s a policy set in place by the management based upon the WEATHER.

CGL: This is insane! We barely got to use our cabana or the water park, and now we can’t even go on any of the rides?! This is a JOKE, you are a JOKE! I don’t know why we come here. Me: You are more than welcome to wait out the thunderstorm in the main park, but they shut down the water park and all major attractions during these times… for guest safety… because of… you know… lightning. CGL: NO! That’s not what I asked for! WHO IS YOUR MANAGER!? This is the point where my patience had run out, time to cut this conversation short and move on with my life.

Me: In case you didn’t notice, I’ve been in the cabana next to you for the past FIVE HOURS. Does it look like I work here? **points at my crazy beach shorts and flip flops** CGL: I don’t care what you say, you’re obviously LYING. Now. WHO. IS. YOUR. MANAGER?! At this point, I had given up trying to reason with CGL, I packed up all my stuff and left her behind, shouting into the wind as the thunderstorm continued to bellow in the background. I asked my buddy what happened after I left. Apparently she continued to rant and rave that despite her getting 70-80% of a full day experience, all because the last 2 hours of the park operating hours were shutdown due to… I dunno… LIGHTNING AT A WATER PARK.”

