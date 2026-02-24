A Dad And His Contractor Friend Worked On His Daughter’s House For Free, But He Removed All His Supplies And Didn’t Finish The Job When She And Her Husband Got Angry About How Long It Was Taking

It’s always a huge bummer you go out of your way to help people and they not only don’t appreciate it, but they berate you for going the extra mile.

But some people are just plain-old ungrateful.

In this story, a dad and his daughter and son-in-law are having some major drama after he helped them renovate their house.

Read on and get all the details below.

AITA for starting a bathroom remodel for my daughter COMPLETELY FREE and stopping and pulling materials after her husband slammed the door in my face? “My daughter was pregnant and wanted her bathroom redone. I have 2 contractors who are very close friends of mine. I offered to remodel her bathroom 5 months ago but her husband declined. Then a month before she was due, they asked if we could do it. I scheduled it with contractors, even though she was very close to her due date. (We told her she should wait). Regardless, she wanted to move forward. We started on Saturday and Wednesday night she tells us she is being induced the next day. We work as fast as we can and get to the point where we are hooking the toilet back up and ready to set the tub.

They ran into a problem.

Then my contractor that does the plumbing gets Covid. So with a newborn at home by Saturday, I don’t want him in the house obviously. So daughter and husband come home Saturday morning and I suppose the guys didn’t sweep well enough so she loses her mind and starts crying about how the bathroom isn’t done and the house is a wreck. Spoiler: They live in filth, it was always a wreck. Anyways, I wait til Monday to reach out to her to see if we can come over to finish. She tells me they already have a guy coming to install the toilet and that she would like her car keys back. I drive over to drop off the keys, and her husband is waiting for me at the door. He grabs the keys and slams the door in my face.

This was getting ugly.

Okay, so my daughter texts me later that day and says that she’s going to have a contractor finish the rest because we lied to her about the timeline and I am holding this project over her head. I am furious now, so I calmly tell her that I will be back that day to pick up anything that hasn’t been installed and they can finish as they see fit. I figure, if her husband can slam a door in my face when I am trying to gift a 10-15k remodel to them, then I don’t need to supply materials for this anymore and they can figure it out. He then texts me “You ruined my paternity time. I want nothing to do with you. You’ll never see your granddaughters again.” (A longer string of insults but you get the picture.).

He’s tired of dealing with them.

I calmly responded to him that it sucks to use your kids as a weapon on their grandparents, but he had to do what he had to do. Now his mom is calling us because they cannot afford the remodel AND he stays off from work like planned. My thought is why should I gift anything to a guy to who I’ve already given tens of thousands of assistance when he talks to me like that? I feel like I’d be a chump. Also, side note, we offered to have them stay with us while the bathroom was being completed. It would have been done 3 days later than expected.”

Jeez, talk about being ungrateful…

