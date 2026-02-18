February 18, 2026 at 6:55 am

‘Second time this week!’ – A Dog Owner Found That Her Golden Retriever Had Made His Own Bath

by Matthew Gilligan

Dogs get into all kinds of trouble when their owners aren’t looking, but this…?

This is crazy!

A TikTokker named Joan posted a video and showed viewers what her pooch did when she wasn’t keeping a close eye on him.

The video shows Joan’s point-of-view as she walked down a hallway and into her bathroom…

And that’s when she got a big surprise!

The video’s text overlay reads, “I woke up and my dog made his own bath.”

Joan’s dog was enjoying a bath all by itself!

That’s one smart pooch!

The video’s caption reads, “Second time this week!”

Check out the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

Next thing you know, he’ll be doing the dishes!

