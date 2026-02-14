February 14, 2026 at 2:49 am

A Dog Thought His Owner Left Him Behind At A Park And He Was Pretty Concerned Until He Spotted Him Again

by Matthew Gilligan

dog running at a park

TikTok/@lexluthorthebully

What else is there that we can possibly say about dogs and their loyalty to their owners?

Well, let’s not SAY anything.

Instead, we’re going to watch the viral video that’s melting hearts because every dog owner can relate to it.

dog in a park

TikTok/@lexluthorthebully

The dog in the viral video is named Lex and he ran around a park without a care in the world…

Until he realized he couldn’t find his owner.

dog in a park

TikTok/@lexluthorthebully

Lex was visibly worried and he looked all the around the park, searching for his owner.

The TikTokker eventually shouted out out for him and Lex ran to him, relieved and excited at the same time.

dog running in a park

TikTok/@lexluthorthebully

Here’s the video.

@lexluthorthebully

Reposting still people dont understand.. #fyp #viral #story #parati #dog

♬ originalljud – Lexluthorbully

Now let’s see what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 01 25 at 10.20.35 AM A Dog Thought His Owner Left Him Behind At A Park And He Was Pretty Concerned Until He Spotted Him Again

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 01 25 at 10.20.45 AM A Dog Thought His Owner Left Him Behind At A Park And He Was Pretty Concerned Until He Spotted Him Again

And this viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 25 at 10.20.55 AM A Dog Thought His Owner Left Him Behind At A Park And He Was Pretty Concerned Until He Spotted Him Again

This pooch was pretty worried for a minute!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter