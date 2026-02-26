February 26, 2026 at 4:49 am

‘Ready to see what we found?’ – A Family Discovered A Secret Room In Their New House

by Matthew Gilligan

Now, this is exciting!

A mom named Carol posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the unexpected surprise she and her family got when the did a little exploring in the home they bought.

The video’s caption reads, “We bought our 1920 house with a 3rd story attic that we had never seen. Come along with us to open it up and renovate it!”

Carol’s husband broke through a wall and the text overlay reads, “Ready to see what we found?”

They tore down the wall, which had a staircase behind it.

Carol’s video then showed a huge, empty attic uptairs!

How cool!

Let’s take a look at the video.

@carolmoosethiemer

We bought our 1920 house with a 3rd story attic that we had never seen… Come along with us to open it up and renovate it! #1920house #attic #renovation #comealong

♬ Rock and Roll Session – Canal Records JP

Take a look at the update video that Carol posted!

 

@carolmoosethiemer

Replying to @defianttyrant Thanks for all the interest in part 1! Keep all the ideas coming! Also, @Menards or @The Home Depot please sponsor us!😍 If anyone wants to donate a $1, my venmo is @cthiemer8977 ❤️❤️ #1920house #attic #renovation #comealong

♬ original sound – Carol Thiemer

Now check out what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person offered some advice.

Another viewer was shocked.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

What a cool, unexpected surprise!

