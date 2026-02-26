‘Ready to see what we found?’ – A Family Discovered A Secret Room In Their New House
by Matthew Gilligan
Now, this is exciting!
A mom named Carol posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the unexpected surprise she and her family got when the did a little exploring in the home they bought.
The video’s caption reads, “We bought our 1920 house with a 3rd story attic that we had never seen. Come along with us to open it up and renovate it!”
Carol’s husband broke through a wall and the text overlay reads, “Ready to see what we found?”
They tore down the wall, which had a staircase behind it.
Carol’s video then showed a huge, empty attic uptairs!
How cool!
Let’s take a look at the video.
@carolmoosethiemer
We bought our 1920 house with a 3rd story attic that we had never seen… Come along with us to open it up and renovate it! #1920house #attic #renovation #comealong
Take a look at the update video that Carol posted!
@carolmoosethiemer
Replying to @defianttyrant Thanks for all the interest in part 1! Keep all the ideas coming! Also, @Menards or @The Home Depot please sponsor us!😍 If anyone wants to donate a $1, my venmo is @cthiemer8977 ❤️❤️ #1920house #attic #renovation #comealong
Now check out what folks had to say on TikTok.
This person offered some advice.
Another viewer was shocked.
And this individual shared their thoughts.
What a cool, unexpected surprise!
