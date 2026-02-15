Kids Told Their Dad He Can’t Live With Any Of Them When He Gets Older, So He Decided To Spend Their Inheritance On Himself

In certain cultures, it’s pretty much guaranteed that children are going to take care of their parents when they get older. And when that tradition is bucked, things are going to get complicated.

A father wrote the story below and he wants to know if he’s wrong for spending the inheritance that was supposed to be for his children after they essentially told him that he’s on his own.

Read on and get all the details below.

WIBTA if I spend my children’s inheritance? “I have 3 children: Jason (25M), Monica (30F) and Veronica (32f). I’ve always had a good relationship with my children. A bit distant after my wife’s passing, but in general we have a nice relationship. I received a hefty inheritance from my parents, who unfortunately passed away a few years ago. This inheritance is not only a product of my parents’ work but money that has been in my family for decades, so it is expected of me to try and save as much of the inheritance for my children and so on. It’s important to mention that in my culture, children are supposed to take care of their parents in their old age. Both my mom and dad suffered from diseases that required 24/7 care by the end of their life. This diseases run in the family so most likely I will suffer from one of them too. A few months ago I made an off hand comment about going to the doctor for my annual visit, since my health has been not so great. I said “”Has anyone talked about who I will live with with when I’m old and wrinkly?”” It was a joking comment, I’m actually not planning to live with any of my children yet.

This joke didn’t go over very well…

I guess this comment didn’t sit right with any of my children because they told me about 2 months ago that they have decided that they will not be taking care of me when I’m old. They told me that they have to first look out for their family, the cost of living is rising, etc. It was very hurtful to hear them say that.

Now he has to make different plans.

Since then, I’ve made the decision to start to plan for my old age. I moved a lot of the funds of the inheritance to my savings account, and plan to go on trips that I’ve always wanted to go to while I’m still a bit young and healthy. I plan to pay for this with the inheritance. I mentioned I’m going to Mexico in a few weeks to Monica, who asked me how I’m going to pay for the trip. I then told her I’m planning to use the inheritance from now on to pay for trips, accommodations, food, etc. She then called me “selfish” and accused me of trying to punish them for not following tradition. After that, Monica called her siblings, which in turn called me to tell me that if I start to use de inheritance to live a lavish life then I’m robbing them of the money that their grandparents promised them. They are all very mad at me and refuse to talk to me to get to an agreement.”

He’s gonna use all that money and spoil himself!

