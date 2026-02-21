February 21, 2026 at 10:48 am

A Homeowner Bought A House With 1970s Decor And She’s Not Changing A Thing

by Matthew Gilligan

vintage house with a 70s look

TikTok/@beckycreates

Who’s ready to throw it back to the bright and colorful 1970s?

A woman named Becky posted a slideshow video on TikTok and gave viewers a tour of the house she bought that can only be described as a time capsule from the disco era.

vintage house with 70s look

TikTok/@beckycreates

In the video slideshow’s text overlay, Becky wrote, “Things I love about my 60s/70s house.”

She showed off cool glass bricks next to the front door, saloon doors leading into a room, a serving hatch from the kitchen, and a snazzy fireplace.

saloon doors in a house

TikTok/@beckycreates

Becky added in another text overlay, “The star of the show, my beautiful retro ’70s kitchen.”

She then said, “This was someone’s pride and joy and now it’s mine.”

In the video’s caption, Becky wrote, “All I’ve ever wanted is a kitchen sink looking over on to my garden, now I have that but all this too. Beyond grateful.”

vintage kitchen in a house

TikTok/@beckycreates

You can view all the photos in her post by clicking HERE.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 01 at 1.45.33 PM A Homeowner Bought A House With 1970s Decor And Shes Not Changing A Thing

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 01 at 1.45.55 PM A Homeowner Bought A House With 1970s Decor And Shes Not Changing A Thing

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 01 at 1.46.18 PM A Homeowner Bought A House With 1970s Decor And Shes Not Changing A Thing

This house is FUNKY.

