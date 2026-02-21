A Homeowner Bought A House With 1970s Decor And She’s Not Changing A Thing

Who’s ready to throw it back to the bright and colorful 1970s?

A woman named Becky posted a slideshow video on TikTok and gave viewers a tour of the house she bought that can only be described as a time capsule from the disco era.

In the video slideshow’s text overlay, Becky wrote, “Things I love about my 60s/70s house.”

She showed off cool glass bricks next to the front door, saloon doors leading into a room, a serving hatch from the kitchen, and a snazzy fireplace.

Becky added in another text overlay, “The star of the show, my beautiful retro ’70s kitchen.”

She then said, “This was someone’s pride and joy and now it’s mine.”

In the video’s caption, Becky wrote, “All I’ve ever wanted is a kitchen sink looking over on to my garden, now I have that but all this too. Beyond grateful.”

This house is FUNKY.

