A Homeowner Got A Cool Surprise When She Renovated The Fireplace In Her Old House

You never know what you’re gonna find hidden in an old house!

A woman named Wyntir posted a series of videos on TikTok and showed viewers the cool surprise she got when she was renovating the house she bought that was built in 1903.

Wyntir told viewers, “This is my fireplace, and I hate it so much. I thought it was stone, and I was honestly just gonna replace it.”

She continued, “Then I found these grooves and this little chip at the side, and I was just like, ooh my God.”

Wyntir was then surprised to find tiles underneath.

The TikTokker then told viewers, “I can’t believe somebody covered it up. I can’t wait to get this off because look how gorgeous this is looking.”

In the video’s caption, Wyntir wote, “Renovation jackpot. I have no idea what date these are from, wether they are original or later reproduction, but nonetheless they are still vintage to some degree! Gonna get it stripped back and then do some research.”

She added, “Just gonna be a little tough getting the backing off as it’s been completely glued and don’t want to damage it.”

Check out the video.

@wyntirose Renovation jackpot ✨✨✨✨ I have no idea what date these are from, wether they are original or later reproduction, but nonetheless they are still vintage to some degree! Gonna get it stripped back and then do some research ❤️ just gonna be a little tough getting the backing off as it’s been completely glued and don’t want to damage it 😬 #renovation #fireplace #victorian #edwardian #oldhouse ♬ Carefree Days – Peaceful Reveries

Wyntir posted a follow-up video and updated viewers about what was going on with her project.

And here’s Part 3 in the series.

Take a look at how it all turned out!

@wyntirose Part 3!!! And RESULTS 😭✨ finally got there and so happy! Just needs a wax on the wood but I can’t wait for this to be the focal point of my dining room! And what do we think, is that the remenants of the original 1903 subhearth? 😍I’m going to be posting more renovation stuff after our rewire so stay tuned! And thank you for all the support ❤️❤️#fireplace #renovation #oldhouse #victorian #edwardian ♬ Falling Leaves – Glenn Miller & His Orchestra

What a cool and unexpected find!

