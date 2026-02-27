A Homeowner Got A Surprise When She Removed The Wallpaper In Her New Home

Renovating an old house is like unraveling a mystery…

There are twists and turns around every corner and you never know what’s coming next!

A woman posted a video and showed viewers the unexpected surprise she got while fixing up the old home she bought.

The TikTokker was doing some work on the home in the video.

The text overlay reads, “She thought she was getting a cute Victorian house…Then she stripped the wallpaper…”

More text overlay reads, “Polystyrene [a synthetic material] tiles on the ceiling, mould, five layers of wallpaper & paint, cracks everywhere, asbestos.”

The TikTokker also wrote, “Send help, what will I find next?”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “We wanted a cute Victorian house…the house had other plans.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this individual has an idea…

You never know what you’re gonna get when you buy a new home!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁