A Husband’s Family Doesn’t Believe That His Wife Makes Good Money Working From Home, So He Showed Them How Much They Have In Their Bank Account To Shut Them Up

It’s never good to assume anything in life, and that’s especially true when it comes to the finances of other people.

Today’s story involves a man who got sick and tired of his family members sounding off about how much money his wife makes, so he decided to teach them a lesson.

Let’s take a look!

AITA for showing my family my bank account? “In 2020, my wife’s paralegal job when to work from home. She drafts corporate and state contracts. She traded her suits for pajamas but makes just as much as she did before.

That’s weird…

My family treats her as if she’s unemployed and keeps sending us jobs for her to get when she probably makes more than them. I recently bought a new car and drove it to a family function and I caught my family gossiping about our finances saying how my wife doesn’t even work with my cousin and aunt.

Oh, really?

I told them my wife makes more than you and showed them our bank account and savings. I told them to do the same thing if they wanted to talk smack to put it on the table. My mom said that was crass of me to do that. I told her it’s crass to gossip and tell people that my wife is unemployed when she works from home. My mom said it’s hard to tell if she actually works and is not just sitting at home depressed in her pajamas. I told my mom I’m done and left. My family is mad saying “I threw my wealth in their face and everyone gossips.” My mom thinks I should apologize to her, my cousin, and aunt. I told them they started it.”

Here’s what people had to say on Reddit.

He shoved that information right in their gossipy faces!

