‘If you’re getting married, listen up!’ – A New Bride Loved Her Wedding Pictures, But Didn’t Like That The Edits Made Her Look Yellow

A wedding is a major event in the life of the bride and groom, so they often pay lots of money to have professional photographs taken.

Unfortunately, those pictures don’t always turn out the way you had hoped, which is what happened to this TikToker.

She tells her story, beginning with, “Imagine paying almost $8000 for a wedding photographer, and when you raised your concerns, they threatened to sue you for slander if you spoke your truth. So, let’s get into a little story time.”

Wow, this sounds dramatic.

She goes on, “So, I found my wedding photographer on Instagram, like a majority of people in this day and age do. Her feed looked so bright and airy, but also had this goldenness to it, and I liked that.”

It sounds like a great match.

Later, she said, “So, this is when stuff gets a little crazier. Our wedding day was overcast, nothing you can really do about that. However, photographers should know how to shoot in an overcast situation.”

So far so good.

While she was initially happy with her pictures, she eventually realized that something wasn’t right. “I’m staring at the solo pictures of me, and I’m like, hmm. I kind of look really pale, and my makeup isn’t showing at all. And my hair has these red highlights, and I look extremely dull.”

How did she not notice that at first?

She goes on, “So, I raised my concerns to her, and she goes, ‘Ok, I charge XYZ extra to edit photos. I’ll edit them to enhance your makeup.’ Great! So, I’ll show you. The top photo was edited to enhance my makeup, the bottom photo was me in real life.”

She shows a photo that looks quite different, with much warmer and darker tones to her skin. She points out a number of things she doesn’t like about them.

Then she says, “So, I raised my concerns to her, and she so kindly says, ‘I don’t think we are going to come to an agreement, so let me send you some of the raws of that moment.'”

That is a pretty reasonable thing to offer. She shows a bunch of photos that she doesn’t like. She does say, “I’m not discrediting her ability to capture a moment, because she was really good at.”

Unfortunately, it is impossible to make every customer happy.

Hopefully, they can come to some type of agreement that makes them both satisfied.

The TikToker does give a lot of extra examples, so make sure to watch the full video below.

The people in the comments have a lot to say about this unfortunate situation.

This photographer says this is a common problem.

Photographers should try to give customers what they want.

This commenter understands exactly what she is saying.

The pictures were beautiful, the editing…Not so much.

