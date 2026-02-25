A Nurse Who Makes A Ton Of Money Because Of Overtime Pay Wouldn’t Stop Bragging, So Her Friend Finally Put Her In Her Place

Nobody likes a bragger…

Sure, it can be a good thing to toot your own horn from time to time when you’ve done something important, but being humble is the name of the game, folks!

A woman talked about how she finally got fed up with her friend and decided to tell her that enough was enough.

Let’s take a look!

AITA for telling my nurse friend if she is done bragplaining about making $155 being a travel nurse? “I have a friend, let’s call her Lisie. In the past two years, Lisie has really gotten rich, she worked before as a nurse in our city hospital, I think before she used to make $38 an hour, and was also eligible for Overtime so she made good money. But ever since the pandemic, she has been able to do really crazy travel nurse contracts where her hourly is in the $150+ range and she gets these living stipends too. She has bought a brand new Model S, goes on vacation like every other weekend.

This is starting to get old…

We are all happy for her, but recently when we were hanging out she was just bragging but acting as if it was complaining. She is on some contract where its 36 hour weeks (3 12 hour shifts) but on top of that is eligible for overtime on that too. She starts complaining that her taxes are so high and that its messed up, and that she has to purchase health insurance since she isn’t employed. And she says that nurses are so underappreciated in this country. That the government should cut taxes for the country’s heroes… I got really annoyed like some of us are barely making rent, and she is complaining that her life is so hard making all this money. And also, all this overtime and all is completely optional, too.

She finally let her have it.

So I was like Lisie, you are such a hero, I am sorry the government only gives you a $150 an hour… they should give you at least $1,000 and a bonus for each TikTok video you make. She got so angry at that, one of my friends started laughing. Says that she was just sharing her frustrations, and that I am jealous. I am like, read the room, we are poor here. She is angry with me, but I think because some of our other friends sort of agreed with me she didn’t get angrier with me.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

You can only listen to someone brag about their life for so long…

