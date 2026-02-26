‘Real encounters. Wild places.’ – A Paddleboarder Had A Close Call With A Hammerhead Shark In Florida
by Matthew Gilligan
Depending on what kind of person you are, this guy’s experience was either amazing or terrifying.
A man took to TikTok and showed folks what he encountered when he was paddleboarding in the ocean in Florida.
The video showed a hammerhead shark swimming alongside him as he paddled.
The text overlay reads, “This is why I paddle. This is why I share it.”
The TikTokker added, “Real encounters. Wild places. No fear-bait.”
In the video’s caption, he wrote, ” I had the pleasure to paddle with it for 3 days in a row at the same spot same time. Only Day 1 did it allow me to film it, the next two days it was quite shy.”
Here’s the video.
@juha4709
Same shark, different angle! I had the pleasure to paddle with it for 3 days in a row at the same spot same time, only day 1 did it allow me to film it, the next 2 days it was quite shy. #shark #fyp #naturevibes #standuppaddle #oceanlife @National Geographic @Discovery @GoPro
The TikTokker shared a follow-up video that showed another angle of the encounter.
Take a look!
@juha4709
#shark #fyp #naturevibes #standuppaddle #oceanlife @Discovery @National Geographic @GoPro what an experience paddling with great hammerhead for over an hour on this morning at my local beach in Miami
Viewers spoke up.
This person chimed in.
Another viewer shared their thoughts.
And this TikTokker shared a photo.
You never know what’s gonna happen when you get in the water in Florida!
If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.