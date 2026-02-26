‘Real encounters. Wild places.’ – A Paddleboarder Had A Close Call With A Hammerhead Shark In Florida

Depending on what kind of person you are, this guy’s experience was either amazing or terrifying.

A man took to TikTok and showed folks what he encountered when he was paddleboarding in the ocean in Florida.

The video showed a hammerhead shark swimming alongside him as he paddled.

The text overlay reads, “This is why I paddle. This is why I share it.”

The TikTokker added, “Real encounters. Wild places. No fear-bait.”

In the video’s caption, he wrote, ” I had the pleasure to paddle with it for 3 days in a row at the same spot same time. Only Day 1 did it allow me to film it, the next two days it was quite shy.”

Here’s the video.

The TikTokker shared a follow-up video that showed another angle of the encounter.

Take a look!

You never know what’s gonna happen when you get in the water in Florida!

