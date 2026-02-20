February 20, 2026 at 2:55 pm

‘Performative barista on the plane.’ – A Passenger Grinded Up Coffee Beans And Made Espresso On A Flight 35,000 Feet In The AIr

by Matthew Gilligan

If you’re a coffee fanatic, nothing, and I mean NOTHING, will stop you from getting your fix.

And that includes being in the air on a flight!

A man named Ozan posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how he took care of business when he was on a plane.

The text overlay to the video reads, “POV: Making espresso at 35,000 feet.”

Ozan can be seen grinding fresh coffee beans as he sits in his seat on the flight.

The TikTokker then used a portable espresso maker to whip up a drink.

And then it was time to sit back and enjoy it!

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another TikTokker has an idea…

And this individual spoke up.

This definitely isn’t the worst idea in the world, but it’s pretty unusual.

